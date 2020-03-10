As Five-0 Ends, Meaghan Rath Lands a Lead Role in CBS' Jury Duty Pilot

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Series Finale First Look: Chuck Norris Is a Badass

Five-0 Series Finale First Look: Chuck Norris Is a Badass Pilot Season: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows

Fresh off filming Hawaii Five-0‘s series finale, Meaghan Rath already has a new job in her crosshairs — on CBS’ Jury Duty comedy pilot.

Penned by executive producers Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow (both of CBS’ short-lived 9JKL), the prospective series follows a group of jurors who are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict, “and they can’t even agree on lunch.”

Rath will play Jen, who is described as “sarcastic, adorably neurotic and a little controlling.” A successful book editor who is high maintenance (but thinks she’s low maintenance), Jen “feels like the last single girl in the world because all of her friends are married with kids.”

In landing the role, Rath will co-star opposite her real-life fiancé Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception), who on Jury Duty is playing “Hutty,” a charismatic natural leader and winner in every way… who is not happy about being made an alternate juror.

In addition to her three-season run as Five-0‘s Tani Rey, Rath’s TV credits include Rogue, New Girl, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (where she first met Cutmore-Scott), Being Human and a recent guest spot on Supergirl, opposite her brother Jesse (aka Brainy).

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide,