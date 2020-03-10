Central Park: Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Get Animated in Trailer for Apple Comedy From Bob's Burgers EPs

RELATED STORIES Beauty and the Beast Prequel From OUAT Creators in the Works at Disney+; Josh Gad, Luke Evans to Reprise Roles

Kristen Bell and Josh Gad have teamed up for another animated project… but they’re clearly a long way from Arendelle.

The Frozen co-stars are among the actors heard in a new trailer for Central Park, Apple’s upcoming musical comedy from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard.

As teased in the video above, Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in the titular New York City locale. As park manager Owen (voiced by Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr.) and journalist Paige (Mrs. Fletcher‘s Kathryn Hahn) raise their kids (played by Bell and Gad), they must fend off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

Central Park‘s voice cast also includes Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Stanley Tucci (Limetown). Bouchard and Gad will serve as EPs alongside fellow Bob’s Burgers vet Nora Smith.

Apple also announced Tuesday that Central Park will premiere with three episodes on Friday, May 29, followed by weekly episode drops. The first season spans 10 half-hour installments.

Check out the full-length Central Park trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us if you plan to watch the show this spring.