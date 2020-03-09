Roscoe Born's Family Reveals Cause of Death, Calls For More 'Conversations Around Mental Illness'

The family of soap opera vet Roscoe Born, who died last week at the age of 69, is revealing that the actor’s cause of death was suicide.

“Roscoe has long struggled with bipolar disorder, a shadow that he succumbed to when he took his own life on Tuesday March 3, 2020,” read the family’s statement, which was posted on Facebook. “We are grateful for the outpouring of kind words and memories. We only wish that Roscoe could have seen how much people still carry his daytime villains in their hearts. May his death remind us of the importance of opening up conversations around mental illness. May those who need help seek it. May those who seek help receive it. And may it serve them.”

Born’s myriad daytime-TV roles included Ryan’s Hope‘s Joe Novak, Santa Barbara‘s Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage (for which he earned a Daytime Emmy nod in 1990), All My Children‘s Jim Thomasen, The City‘s Nick Rivers, Passions‘ Warden, The Young and the Restless‘ Tom Fisher and, last but not least, One Life to Life‘s super-nefarious Mitch Laurence.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)