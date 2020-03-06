Soap Vet Roscoe Born Dead at 69

Roscoe Born, who brought to life many a memorable character across a decades-long daytime-TV career that spanned shows such as Santa Barbara and One Life to Live, has died at age 69.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing,” friend and business partner Deanna Lynne shared on the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page. “He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.” TV Stars Who Died in 2020

After starting out his acting career with guest spots on series such as Joe Forrester, The Rockford Files and The Incredible Hulk, Born played reporter Mark Bailey on the ABC primetime sudser Paper Dolls.

From there, he dove into a long run of daytime-TV roles, including Ryan’s Hope‘s Joe Novak, Santa Barbara‘s Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage (for which he earned a Daytime Emmy nod in 1990), All My Children‘s Jim Thomasen, The City‘s Nick Rivers, Passions‘ Warden, The Young and the Restless‘ Tom Fisher and, last but not least, One Life to Life‘s super-nefarious Mitch Laurence.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born’s OLTL co-star, Melissa Archer, was among those to remember the actor: