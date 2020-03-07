John Krasinski to Host SNL

RELATED STORIES SNL Video: Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Cameo, Meets Kate McKinnon

SNL Video: Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Cameo, Meets Kate McKinnon The Office Leaving Netflix for NBC's Streaming Service in 2021

John Krasinski is set to preside over the first springtime edition of Saturday Night Live.

The Jack Ryan star will make his Studio 8H debut on March 28 (NBC, 11:30/10:30c). The announcement was made during Saturday’s Daniel Craig-led broadcast.

In addition, NBC has confirmed that Dua Lipa will serve as musical guest, marking her second time performing on SNL. She first appeared in 2013 during an episode hosted by Natalie Portman. Lipa’s sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, arrives on April 3. The EP includes hit singles “Don’t Start Now” and the more recent earworm “Physical.”

–

Still beloved for his nine-season run on NBC’s The Office, Krasinski is heading to SNL to promote A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his 2018 horror hit. In addition to starring alongside wife Emily Blunt, Krasinski also returns to the director’s chair for the franchise’s second installment, opening on March 20.

Of course, the announcement of Krasinki’s Studio 8H debut wasn’t the only surprise during this week’s episode. Just days after ending her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren made a special appearance, finally coming face-to-face with her SNL doppelganger Kate McKinnon. (Click here to watch Warren’s cameo.)

Are you looking forward to Kraskinski’s SNL debut? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.