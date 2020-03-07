SNL Video: Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Cameo, Meets Kate McKinnon

RELATED STORIES John Krasinski to Host SNL

Saturday Night Live had viewers seeing double this week when special guest Elizabeth Warren finally came face-to-face with her SNL portrayer Kate McKinnon.

Just days after formally ending her presidential campaign, Warren appeared as herself during a McKinnon-led parody of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. “Not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV!” she said, reflecting on her time on the campaign trail.

She also offered an update on what she’s up to these days: “Now, I’ve got time to do a little self-care. I’m hanging out with my dog Bailey, prank calling big banks, drag racing Subarus — and avoiding Twitter.”

That’s when a visibly breathless McKinnon — who, just seconds earlier, had appeared on screen as Laura Ingraham — rushed into the picture, dressed in full Warren garb:

Please welcome Sen. Elizabeth Warren to The Ingraham Angle. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bqjR7bGZH4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

And Warren wasn’t the only surprise guest in this week’s cold open. Darrell Hammond also appeared as Chris Matthews, fresh off his on-air retirement from MSNBC’s Hardball. Hammond’s Matthews was a guest on The Ingraham Angle, during which he referred to the host as a “spooky blonde lady who lies to the elderly.” He also shared his positive feedback about the environment as Fox News. (“Everyone here is either hot crazy or both!”)

This week’s episode is hosted by Daniel Craig, star of the upcoming movie No Time to Die. The latest installment in the 007 franchise was originally set to hit theaters in April, making this the perfect time for James Bond himself to stir up some hype, but it was announced just last week that the release date has been pushed to November, making it the first major studio film to delay its premiere due to coronavirus.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Warren and “Warren” in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.