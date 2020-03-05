Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Hear Bear Sing for the First Time — Any Guesses?

This week’s ousted Taco hasn’t even grown cold yet, but The Masked Singer is pressing on with Season 3, tantalizing fans with a sneak peek of the Group C performers who’ll be revealed Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c).

Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, T-Rex, Rhino and Swan all will show up for the first time in the upcoming episode, which will kick off the zany reality show’s final round of competition before heading into the Super Nine championship. The Super Nine — in which finalists from Groups A, B and C will go head-to-head for the first time — will air in a supersized two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 1.

The video above gives us a good look at the costumed newbies in action. (Is anyone else as preemptively freaked out by Night Angel as we are? Anyone?)

“Between them they have one Guinness World Record, three New York Times bestsellers and 36 gold records,” host Nick Cannon announces near the beginning of the spot… because that narrows it down. Perhaps a snippet of footage from one of the performances will be more of a help? You can hear Bear doing her thing (and in this case, “her thing” is “going all-in on Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”) around the video’s :12 mark.

In addition, The Masked Singer will air its first singalong special on Tuesday, April 14, at 8 pm. So start practicing the words to “Bossa Nova Baby” now.

Press PLAY on the video above, then start guessing at the new folks’ identities in the comments below!