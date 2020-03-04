Drag Race Sneak Peek: The Other Six Queens Make Their Workroom Arrivals

“Am I really Japanese? Who knows. Is this cultural appropriation? We’ll find out. Stay tuned!”

This questionable inner monologue is among the many gems you’ll hear on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), which finally introduces viewers to the other six queens competing in Season 12.

As you’ll see in the sneak peek clip above, Week 2 introduces us to the likes of anime queen Rock M. Sakura, drama queen Dahlia Sin, camp queen Sherry Pie, singing queen Jan, glamour queen Jaida Essence Hall and spooky queen Aiden Zhane. You can also click here to get a closer inspection of each queen in our gallery of Season 12 contestants.

We met the first seven queens during last week’s (somewhat) Nicki Minaj-hosted season premiere. Though the episode didn’t end with an elimination, Gigi Goode and Widow Von’Du faced off to the tune of Nicki’s “Starships.”

And while Widow may have been declared the winner, Gigi was chosen by TVLine readers as their favorite newcomer. She led the pack with 35 percent, followed by Widow with 25 and Jackie Cox with 15.

Hit PLAY on the video above to meet the other six queens, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Do you have any early favorites?