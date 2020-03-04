TV Ratings: The Resident Eyes Highs Opposite Super Tuesday Coverage

With ABC, CBS and NBC busy reporting on Super Tuesday returns, Fox’s The Resident this week delivered 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up 23 percent and a tenth from its previous airing to hit and match season highs. (Read our post mortem with Matt Czuchry.)

Leading out of that — and back from an 11-week break — Empire resumed its farewell run with 2.46 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating (read recap), down a tick from its winter finale to match series lows. 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

Elsewhere, The Big 3’s combined Super Tuesday coverage totaled 8 million total viewers across the night, with NBC evvvvver so slightly leading the way (with an audience of 2.8 million).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

