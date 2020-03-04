The Rook Cancelled at Starz

Starz is giving The Rook the hook.

The sci-fi series starring Emma Greenwell and Olivia Munn will not return for Season 2 at the network, TVLine has learned.

Loosely based on the 2012 novel by Daniel O’Malley, The Rook followed Greenwell’s Myfanwy, an agent who works for a super-secret branch of the British government that handles matters of Extreme Variant Abilities. Myfanwy awoke in the series premiere without any knowledge of who she was (or what she could do), and spent much of the first season trying to figure out which of her contemporaries was plotting to kill her.

The Rook‘s eight-episode freshman run thus summer averaged 225,000 total viewers and a 0.04 demo rating, ranking sixth among Starz’s nine current dramas.

Some readers who’d enjoyed The Rook in its original form took issue with the TV adaptation’s change in tone; where the novel had a light, fantastical touch, the Starz series went for a more realistic, gritty take on the supernatural spy story.

Do you have thoughts on The Rook‘s cancellation? Make sure to let us know in the comments!