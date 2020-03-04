iZombie's Rose McIver to Star in CBS Haunted House Comedy Pilot Ghosts

RELATED STORIES Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch to Star in CBS' Chuck Lorre Pilot B Positive

Rose McIver isn’t done dealing with the undead just yet: The iZombie star has signed on to play a lead role in the CBS comedy pilot Ghosts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McIver will play freelance journalist Sam, who moves into a beautiful country house with her sous-chef husband Ryan, only to discover the house is still inhabited by many of its dead former residents. “A great listener and good person, Sam strives to help the ghosts even as they drive her a little crazy with their constant clamoring for attention,” per the official description.

Based on the BBC series of the same name, Ghosts will be written by New Girl scribes Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. The Good Place alum Brandon Scott Jones will co-star as one of the ghosts, a well-meaning but pompous militiaman who died in the late 1700s of dysentery.

A native of New Zealand, McIver is best known for starring as undead medical examiner Liv on The CW’s iZombie, which wrapped up a five-season run last summer. Her other TV credits include Once Upon a Time (where she played Tinker Bell) and Masters of Sex.

