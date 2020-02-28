TVLine Items: Killing Eve Vet Joins Witcher, On My Block Trailer and More

Killing Eve vet Kim Bodnia has found a new kind of mentorship role on The Witcher: The actor — who plays Villanelle’s handler Konstantin on the aforementioned BBC America hit — has joined Season 2 of the Netflix drama as Vesemir, the oldest and most experienced Witcher in the series. He is also a father figure to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

“As one of the survivors of The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a haunting slaughter that nearly exterminated the Witchers, [Vesemir] is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on ‘the Path’ slaying monsters,” the official character description reads.

Previously announced cast additions for the upcoming season include Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones‘ Tormund Giantsbane) as recluse Nivellen; Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coën, a witcher from Poviss; Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a powerful bruxa; Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as the witcher Lambert; Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Denmark’s Sygeplejeskolen) as Eskel, Geralt’s friend from his youth; Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, a sorceress; and Mecia Simson (Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model) as the preternaturally beautiful elf Francesca.

* Fox News will air a town hall with President Trump — the first of his re-election campaign — on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30/5:30c. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host.

* Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place‘s gossipy John) has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot adaptation of BBC One’s Ghosts as a well-meaning but pompous militiaman who died in the late 1700s of dysentery, our sister site Variety reports.

* Akili McDowell (David Makes Man) will recur during Season 5 of Billions as Savion Williams, a young kid growing up in Axe’s hometown, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for On My Block Season 3, dropping Wednesday, March 11:

* Hulu has released a teaser trailer for Future Man‘s third and final season, premiering Friday, April 3:

