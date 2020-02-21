The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Vet and 6 Others Join Cast

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Game of Thrones‘ Tormund Giantsbane, is among the seven announced cast additions for The Witcher Season 2, which has commenced production with an eye on a 2021 Netflix release.

Hivju has joined the fantasy saga in the role of Nivellen, who perhaps best can be described in non-spoilery terms as a recluse.

The other new characters cast include Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coën, a witcher from Poviss; Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a powerful bruxa; Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as the witcher Lambert; Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Denmark’s Sygeplejeskolen) as Eskel, Geralt’s friend from his youth; Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, a sorceress; and Mecia Simson (Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model) as the preternaturally beautiful elf Francesca.

Season 2’s directors include Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels).

“The reaction to Season 1 of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The Witcher was renewed for an eight-episode second season more than a month ahead of its Dec. 20 debut.

