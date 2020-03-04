Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda Eyes NBC Return in Drama Pilot La Brea

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda Addresses Series Exit: 'It's Been an Honor'

Nearly a year after exiting Chicago P.D., Jon Seda is back in the NBC fold with a co-starring role in the doomsday-themed drama pilot La Brea, TVLine has learned.

The potential series revolves around a family whose life is torn apart when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, separating a mother (The Detour‘s Natalie Zea) and son from father (Once Upon a Time‘s Michael Raymond James) and daughter (newcomer Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Among those strangers is Seda’s Dr. Benjamin Glass, a former Navy Seal who knows how to take charge.

David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within) penned the La Brea script and will serve as an EP.

