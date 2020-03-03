Pitch's Kylie Bunbury Scores Lead Role in David E. Kelley Drama The Big Sky

RELATED STORIES Vikings' Katheryn Winnick to Lead David E. Kelley's The Big Sky at ABC

Just days after Vikings vet Katheryn Winnick joined ABC’s The Big Sky, the network has found her co-lead in Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury, TVLine has learned.

Based on C.J. Box’s 2013 novel The Highway, The Big Sky — which snagged a series order in January — is a procedural thriller that centers on private detective Cassie Dewell (played by Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who team up on a search for two sisters that were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

But when Cassie and Jenny learn that more girls in the area have disappeared, “they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken,” per the official description.

Bunbury’s Cassie is an ex-rodeo rider turned private detective, and she’s also the junior partner of Cody Hoyt (Shooter‘s Ryan Phillippe) at their firm, Hoyt and Dewell. The ensemble also includes John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) and Dedee Pfeiffer (Cybill), while David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) will write and executive-produce the drama series.

In addition to her turn as pro baseball player Ginny Baker on the one-and-done Pitch, Bunbury has appeared in When They See Us, Under the Dome and Twisted. She’ll also co-star in the Brave New World series adaptation coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.