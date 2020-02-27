Vikings' Katheryn Winnick to Lead David E. Kelley's The Big Sky at ABC

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Vikings vet Katheryn Winnick is moving from the open sea to The Big Sky. The actress has scored a leading role in ABC’s upcoming drama series, hailing from prolific producer David E. Kelley.

The Big Sky, which was ordered straight to series at the Alphabet Net in January, is a procedural thriller that centers on private detective Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who team up on a search for two sisters that were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

“But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area,” the official logline reads, “they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Winnick’s Jenny is described as a cynical and tough woman who is separated from husband Cody, a private detective played by Shooter‘s Ryan Phillippe. The ensemble also includes American Horror Story‘s John Carroll Lynch and Cybill‘s Dedee Pfeiffer, while Ross Fineman (Goliath) and C.J. Box, who wrote the novel on which The Big Sky is based, will exec-produce with Kelley.

Though Winnick is best known for her work as Lagertha on Vikings — which is nearing the end of its six-season run on History — her small-screen credits also include Wu Assassins and Bones.

