Stranger Things Cast Reunion Video: Who All Is Back for Season 4?

“Stranger Things, friendly faces” is the theme of a newly released video in which the cast of the Netflix hit convene for Season 4’s first table read, which was held this past weekend in Atlanta.

The behind-the-scenes video captures many reunions between cast members who have been busy with other projects since they bid Hawkins adieu. (And am I alone in barely recognizing Millie Bobby Brown straight away…?)

On the “news” front, as suggested by his inclusion in the video, Brett Gelman has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, as journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman. (As previously announced, Priah Ferguson aka Erica is also a full-fledged series reg for the coming cycle.)