Stranger Things Cast Reunion Video: Who All Is Back for Season 4?

“Stranger Things, friendly faces” is the theme of a newly released video in which the cast of the Netflix hit convene for Season 4’s first table read, which was held this past weekend in Atlanta.
The behind-the-scenes video captures many reunions between cast members who have been busy with other projects since they bid Hawkins adieu. (And am I alone in barely recognizing Millie Bobby Brown straight away…?)
On the “news” front, as suggested by his inclusion in the video, Brett Gelman has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, as journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman. (As previously announced, Priah Ferguson aka Erica is also a full-fledged series reg for the coming cycle.)
What is known thus far about Stranger Things Season 4? Well, Hopper is still alive, albeit imprisoned in Russia (as seen in a teaser video). Related: Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha will play one of Hopper’s Russian keepers.
“It’s not all good news for our ‘American'” aka Hopper, the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”
“Meanwhile, back in the states,” the series creators added, “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”
