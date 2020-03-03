Brooklyn 99 Boss Tees Up Hitchcock's 'Fairytale' Love — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Recap: Why Did Officer Debbie Fogle Break Bad?

Will the eighth time be the charm for Brooklyn Nine-Nine detective Michael Hitchcock? In Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8:30/7:30c), Scully’s BFF thinks that he’s finally met his match — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

Season 7’s sixth installment kicks off at Hitchcock’s divorce party. It’s there, of all places, that he meets potential Wife No. 8 — and she just so happens to check off all of his boxes: “She’s funny, she’s beautiful, she has almost no scars,” he reveals in the video above.

There’s just one problem: The mystery woman wrote her phone number down on a napkin that Hitchcock has since destroyed. Now he’s left with nothing but the memory of a magical night.

Oh, and one of her teeth.

“The Hitchcock story [is] a fairytale,” series co-creator Dan Goor tells TVLine. “It’s a tale as old as time: A man dates a woman, loses her phone number, and has only her tooth. It’s a story we’ve always wanted to tell, and we finally get to tell it.”

In the sneak peek, Scully encourages Hitchcock not to give up hope. Finding her, he says, won’t be so difficult. “We just have to try fitting that tooth into the mouth of every woman in New York City until we find the matching gum hole of your one true love,” he says. (See! Easy!)

While Hitchcock searches for his soulmate, Jake and Amy work a seemingly uncrackable case, and Holt adjusts to a new beat in the wake of Debbie’s arrest.

The episode was helmed by Female Forward director Kim Nguyen. Female Forward is an NBC initiative for female directors that aims to achieve gender parity among scripted series directors.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions.