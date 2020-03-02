TV Ratings: NCIS: LA Rises, Idol Dips Again But Still Dominates Sunday

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Lauren Graham

Performer of the Week: Lauren Graham Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Recap: You've Got a Friend in Me... Right?

In the latest TV ratings, Medalion Rahimi‘s first NCIS: Los Angeles episode as a series regular drew 6.5 million total viewers — the high-octane drama’s biggest audience since Nov. 17 — and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up in both measures from last week.

Bookending NCIS: LA, God Friended Me (6 mil/0.6) was steady while NCIS: New Orleans (5.6 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Leading out of an AFV rerun, American Idol (7 mil/1.3) ticked down but still easily led the night in the demo. The Rookie (4.5 mil/0.7) dipped 8 percent and a tenth from last week’s one-year highs.

NBC | Now leading out of Little Big Shots (3.4 mil/0.5), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2.1 mil/0.4) drew its best Sunday audience thus far (out of three) while dipping in the demo. Good Girls (1/8 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.7 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows; Duncanville (1.2 mil/0.4) drew its smallest numbers thus far; Bob’s Burgers (1.4 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows, and Family Guy (1.5 mil/0.5) hit season lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.