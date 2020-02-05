NCIS: Los Angeles: Medalion Rahimi Upped to Series Regular as Fatima

RELATED STORIES NCIS Vet Scottie Thompson Heads to NCIS: LA

One year after making her NCIS: Los Angeles debut, Medalion Rahimi has been promoted to series regular status on the high-octane CBS drama, where she plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi. Our sister site Deadline first reported on the upgrade.

Rahimi made her NCIS: LA debut a little over a year ago, in the first half of a two-parter involving the team’s hunt for a terrorist cell believed to be prepping for an imminent attack. She has appeared eight times since then, most recently in the Nov. 10 episode, in which the team crashed a videogame streamer’s party to solve the theft of an undersea drone.

She will next appear in the March 1 episode.

The Los Angeles-born actress’ previous TV credits include ABC’s short-lived Still Star-Crossed, The Catch and, yes, episodes of both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans (though playing different characters).

NCIS: Los Angeles resumes Season 11 on Sunday, Feb. 16, with an episode in which the team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event ,while Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna Kolchek’s whereabouts.

