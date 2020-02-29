TV Ratings: Lincoln Rhyme Steady for 5th Straight Week, H50 Ticks Up

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0 Ending With Season 10; Two-Hour Series Finale to Air in April

Hawaii Five-0 Ending With Season 10; Two-Hour Series Finale to Air in April Law & Order: SVU Renewed for Three Additional Seasons at NBC

NBC Presents Lincoln Rhyme and His Fantabulous Hunt for the Collector of Bones this Friday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, holding rock-steady in the demo for a rather impressive fifth straight week.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (5.6 mil/0.6) was steady, while Hawaii Five-0 (6.8 mil/0.7) ticked up with the news that this is, very much so, its final season. With Blue Bloods still riding the pine, Five-0 copped Friday’s largest audience.

THE CW | Charmed (670K/0.2) and Dynasty (380K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | Friday Night Smackdown (2.7 mil/0.8) ticked up, topping Friday in the demo.

ABC | Now back on Fridays, Shark Tank (4 mil/0.7) improved on both its Sunday average (3.2 mil/0.6) as well as what the American Housewife/Fresh Off the Boat combo had been averaging (2.9 mil/0.5) in the time slot.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.