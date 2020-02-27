Wynonna Earp 'Favorites' Marathon Set for March, Leading to a Season 4 Tease

Syfy will air a Wynonna Earp “Fan Favorites” marathon in March, as one part of a wide-ranging “We Are Her(oes)” Women’s History Month programming event.

The Earp-athon (of what is in actuality just the first 10 episodes of Season 3) will air across three Fridays — March 6 (from 6:30-9:30 am ET), March 20 (6:30-10:30 am) and March 27 (6 to 9 am) — leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming (and lonnnnnng-awaited) Season 4, during the network’s 20 Women to Watch in 2020 documentary special (airing Friday, March 27 at 11 pm).

Said docu-special, produced by the SYFY FANGRRLS brand and leading out of the series premiere of Vagrant Queen — adapted by an all-female team of writers and directors, from the Vault comic book series — will spotlight “rising women across film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the genre in 2020.”

Other “We Are Her(oes)” programming includes a “MAN-SEL in Distress” movie marathon (on Sunday, March 8 aka International Women’s Day) showcasing strong female characters who are the heroines of their stories (e.g. Mad Max: Fury Road, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Zombieland, X-Men: First Class and Power Rangers).

Watch a clever “We Are Her(oes)” video teaser below: