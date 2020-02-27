The Proud Family Revival Ordered at Disney+ With Original Cast — First Look

RELATED STORIES Hilary Duff Shades Disney+, Implying Lizzie McGuire Revival Was Considered Too Mature for Streaming Service

Get ready to have your buttons pushed all over again — The Proud Family is officially returning to Disney+ with new episodes, TVLine has learned.

Titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival series (premiere date TBD) finds the titular animated family right where we left them 15 years ago. And as you can see from the official concept art above, they haven’t changed a bit — even if they do have cellphones now.

The original series’ entire voice cast is returning for the revival, with Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

Additionally, creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and EP Ralph Farquhar will re-team with co-executive producer and story editor Calvin Brown, Jr.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

If this news doesn’t sound entirely news-y to you, that’s probably because Payton let it slip during a recent appearance on GMA3 in Nov. 2019. When asked about the possibility of a revival, she said, “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say, except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.” The prophecy has been fulfilled!

All previous episodes of the original Proud Family are currently available to stream on Disney+. Are you excited for the revival? Treat yourself to the sweet sounds of Destiny Child’s (and Solange’s!) original theme song below, then drop a comment with your every thought.