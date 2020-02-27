TVLine Items: Shameless Vet to School, Josh Brolin's Amazon Series and More

Shanola Hampton is stepping into Tiffany Haddish’s shoes: The Shameless vet will star in the NBC comedy pilot Night School, based on the 2018 movie featuring Haddish and Kevin Hart, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series revolves around a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping one another both inside and outside of the classroom. Hampton will take on the role played by Haddish: Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher who doesn’t suffer fools and takes no prisoners.

Hampton also plays bar owner/Gallagher confidant Veronica Fisher on the Showtime dramedy Shameless, which will air its 11th and final season this summer.

* Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) will star in and executive-produce the Amazon mystery drama Outer Range, about a Wyoming rancher struggling to hold on to his family and way of life after discovering an unfathomable mystery on his land, per Deadline.

* Lincoln Younes (Grand Hotel) has joined the CW pilot The Lost Boys as the charismatic leader of a gang of vampires, a role similar to the one Kiefer Sutherland played in the 1987 film, our sister site Variety reports.

* Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 9 premieres Sunday, March 29. The announcement was made by Minhaj’s Cheer-obsessed father.

* Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl) will star in the ABC comedy pilot Valley Trash as the patriarch of a blue-collar family living in the San Fernando Valley who suddenly experience a culture clash when their daughter is accepted into a prestigious Los Angeles private high school, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Bella Heathcote (Strange Angel, The Man in the High Castle) will star opposite Toni Collette in the Netflix series Pieces of Her, based on Karin Slaughter’s novel about an act of violence that rocks a sleepy Georgia town as well as the bond between a mother and her daughter.

* The drama series Tales from the Loop, based on the art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, will premiere Friday, April 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch a trailer:

