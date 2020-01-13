Shameless Renewed for Final Season

The Gallagher family will be back for one last round: Showtime has renewed Shameless for an 11th and final season, set to premiere this summer. The announcement was made on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.” TV Shows Ending in 2020

Added Wells, “I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless. It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

The farewell run will mark the show’s second season without leading lady Emmy Rossum as Gallagher matriarch Fiona. Returning cast members include William H. Macy (aka Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Kate Miner (Tami), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Shanola Hampton (V) and Steve Howey (Kev).

Thus far this season, Shameless is averaging 840,000 total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 20 percent from Rossum’s farewell tour.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Shameless Season 10 currently airs Sundays at 9/8c.

Are you excited for another year of Gallagher family dysfunction? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the renewal!