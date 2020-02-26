Lizzie McGuire Creator Hopes Revival Will Relocate From Disney+ to Hulu: Lizzie at 30 'Needs to Be Seen'

Lizzie McGuire‘s return to television will come by way of Hulu, at least if series creator Terri Minsky — who was fired as showrunner in January — gets her wish.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky tells our sister publication Variety. ‘Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

At the time of Minsky’s firing, Disney released a statement about Lizzie moving in a “different creative direction” and “putting a new lens on the show.” It’s now becoming clear that Minsky intended to tell a more adult story — one befitting a 30-year-old woman living in New York City — than Disney wanted for its kid-friendly streaming service.

This comes just one day after Duff suggested on Instagram that Love, Victor moving from Disney+ to Hulu due to its mature content “sounds familiar.”

The revival, which remains in development, “picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

In addition to Duff returning in the title role, the revival also welcomes back Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, and Adam Lamberg as David “Gordo” Gordon. (And, yes, Lizzie’s tiny animated self is also set to return.) Click here to see photos of the revival.

