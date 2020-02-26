TVLine Items: Suits Alum Joins Billions, Passions Vet Checks Into GH and More

Rick Hoffman has booked his first post-Suits role: The actor will recur during Season 5 of Showtime’s financial drama Billions, our sister site Deadline reports.

Hoffman will play Dr. Swerdlow, a medical man with unorthodox methods. As previously reported, Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) will appear in multiple Season 5 episodes, respectively playing sociology professor Catherine Brant and social impact pioneer Mike Prince. The drama is slated to return Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c.

Hoffman is coming off a nine-year run on USA Network’s Suits, where he played lawyer Louis Litt.

* Brook Kerr (Passions‘ Whitney Russell Harris-Crane) will join General Hospital as a new doctor, to debut Thursday, March 5, EW.com reports.

* Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita) and Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) will star opposite Josh Peck in Disney+’s Turner & Hooch reboot, per Deadline. Fonseca will play the sister of Peck’s U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, while Patterson will portray Turner’s partner.

* Tony Hale (Veep) has been cast in The Mysterious Benedict Society, Hulu’s adventure series based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA novel about four gifted orphans who are recruited by eccentric benefactor Mr. Benedict (Hale) to go on a secret mission. Hale will also play Mr. Benedict’s villainous twin brother, Mr. Curtain. Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

* Ryan Michelle Bathe (First Wives Club, This Is Us) will recur on CBS’ All Rise as Rachel Audubon, a litigation attorney who was friends with Lola and Mark during their UCLA law school days, per Deadline.

* Shudder’s horror anthology series Creepshow will air on AMC later this year, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on the streaming platform, per Deadline.

