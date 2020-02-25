Carol's Second Act: Kelsey Grammer to Recur in Potential Second Season

RELATED STORIES Cancellation Jitters: 7 Broadcast Shows We're Kinda Worried About

It’s the Back to You reunion you never knew you wanted!

Frasier vet Kelsey Grammer will guest-star on the upcoming season finale of Carol’s Second Act, reuniting him with onetime co-star Patricia Heaton. (The two previously played a pair of local TV news anchors on Back to You, which ran for one season on Fox in 2007.)

According to our sister site Deadline, Grammer will appear in the season ender as Richard, a “formidable” man who shocks the staff at Loyola Memorial Hospital with “a revelation that will affect all of them.” If the CBS sitcom is picked up for Season 2 — a renewal decision has not yet been made — Grammer will recur throughout the sophomore run.

Though Grammer is best known for his work on Frasier and Cheers, his more recent TV projects include The Last Tycoon and the one-and-done legal drama Proven Innocent.

New episodes of Carol’s Second Act air Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. The season finale is set for March 12, at which point it will be replaced in that time slot by the freshman Pauley Perrette sitcom Broke.

Your thoughts on Grammer’s casting? Drop ’em in the comments!