Man With a Plan Season 4, New Sitcom Broke Get CBS Premiere Dates

Something old and something new will come to CBS’ schedule this spring. The network announced Tuesday that Man With a Plan‘s fourth season will commence on Thursday, April 2 at 8:30/7:30c, taking over The Unicorn‘s time slot.

Freshman sitcom Broke, starring Pauley Perrette (NCIS) and Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), will debut that same night at 9:30 pm, replacing Carol’s Second Act after its season ends.

Man With a Plan stars Friends‘ Matt LeBlanc as Adam Burns, a contractor who picks up the slack at home when his wife (Yes, Dear‘s Liza Snyder) returns to work. Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Stacy Keach (Two and a Half Men) and Matt Cook (Clipped) co-star.

Broke, meanwhile, follows a single suburban mother (played by Perrette) who is shocked when her estranged sister, her sister’s outrageously wealthy husband (Camil) and his fiercely loyal assistant arrive at her doorstep in need of a place to live after their money dries up. “Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties,” the logline reads, “the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.”

Natasha Leggero (Another Period), Izzy Diaz (Snowfall) and Antonio Corbo (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) round out the Broke ensemble.

CBS previously announced a Feb. 6 premiere date for Tommy, its midseason drama starring Edie Falco as Los Angeles’ first female chief of police.