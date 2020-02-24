Seann William Scott Eyes Fox Return With UK Comedy Remake This Country

RELATED STORIES This Country: Remake of BBC Comedy, From EP Paul Feig, Gets Fox Pilot Order

Lethal Weapon may be off-duty, but Seann William Scott is ready to report back to Fox: The actor has joined the cast of the comedy pilot This Country as a series regular, TVLine has learned.

Based on the UK series, This Country is a single-camera mockumentary that follows small-town cousins Kelly and Shrub “as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza,” per the official description. Scott will play Father Joe, a community leader and father figure to the cousins. “A recent transplant from Minneapolis,” Father Joe “is doing the best he can with what he’s got.” Though the cousins’ antics test his patience, “he is resolved to stay an optimist and a role model.”

Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Big C) serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot. Bridesmaids director Paul Feig will helm the pilot as well as serving as an EP. Fox handed the series a pilot order back in January.

Scott most recently joined the cast of Fox’s Lethal Weapon as LAPD cop Wesley Cole in Season 3, replacing departing star Clayne Crawford. (Fox axed the show last year.) He’s also well-known for his role as Stifler in the American Pie movies, along with his voice role in the Ice Age animated franchise.

