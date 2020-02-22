TV Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, While Five-0 Leads in Viewers

RELATED STORIES Fresh Off the Boat Series Finale Recap: Cooking Up a Bright Future

Fresh Off the Boat Series Finale Recap: Cooking Up a Bright Future American Idol Sneak Peek: Luke Bryan Tackles a Lionel Richie Classic -- Watch

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week led the night in the demo, scoring a 0.7 rating to go along with its typical 2.5 million total viewers.

With Blue Bloods in rerun mode, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 (6.5 mil/0.6) commanded Friday’s largest audience, though with one of its smallest draws ever. Five-0 and lead-in MacGyver (5.9 mil/0.6) both dipped a tenth in the demo, matching their series lows.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat opened the night with 3 mil and a 0.5, while its series finale then did 2.4 mil/0.4 (TVLine reader grade “B+”).

THE CW | Charmed (615K/0.2) and Dynasty (324K/0.1) each improved slightly on their previous audience lows, while steady in the demo.

NBC | Lincoln Rhyme: I’ve Run Out of Long Title Jokes to Make (3.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.