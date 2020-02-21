Stranger Things: Priah Ferguson Upped to Series Regular for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Sandra Oh to Lead Netflix Dramedy From Amanda Peet, GoT Creators

Back up that ice cream truck, Scoops Ahoy, because Erica Sinclair will be looming large in Stranger Things Season 4.

Priah Ferguson, who first appeared during Season 2 as Lucas’ sassy kid sister, and was promoted to recurring for Season 3, will now be a full-fledged series regular for the fourth season on Netflix, our sister site Variety reports.

Not much else is known about Stranger Things Season 4, save for the fact that this guy is still alive, albeit imprisoned in Russia (as seen in a teaser video). Oh, and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha will play one of said character’s Russian keepers.

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American,'” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

“Meanwhile, back in the states,” the series creators added, “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

In addition to her time in Hawkins, Ferguson’s TV credits include episodes of Bluff City Law, Daytime Divas and Atlanta.

