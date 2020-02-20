RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moves to Showtime, Gets June Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Trailer: Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and More Guest Judges Ru-vealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is sashaying away to a new channel: The new All Stars season is moving from VH1 to Showtime, where it will premiere Friday, June 5 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” Showtime entertainment president Jana Winograde said in a statement. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase.”

The fifth season of All Stars will see fan favorites from past seasons of Drag Race return for a shot at a $100,000 cash prize and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” (All Stars was renewed for Season 5 back in August.) This marks the second network change for All Stars: The first two seasons aired on Logo, before moving to VH1 for Seasons 3 and 4.

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race — with guest judges including Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Winnie Harlow and Jeff Goldblum — will still air on VH1. It debuts Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm.