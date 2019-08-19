RuPaul's Drag Race Renewed for Season 12; All Stars 5 Also Ordered

VH1 is saying, “Shantay, you both stay” to its RuPaul-hosted hits, renewing Drag Race for Season 12 and All Stars for Season 5.The big announcements were made Monday by Mama Ru herself, as seen in the video above.

Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race wrapped in May, with the oh-so-flexible Yvie Oddly snatching the crown. And All Stars 4 made herstory back in February by announcing Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change as the show’s first-ever dual winners. (If your memory’s a little fuzzy beyond that, click here for a complete look back at every Drag Race and All Stars winner thus far.)

Drag Race‘s 12th season will welcome a “fresh faced batch of fabulous drag queens eager to prove to the world that they have what it takes to become ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar,'” VH1 added in a statement. Additionally, “the franchise’s most notable queens will return to the werk room to prove to Mama Ru why they deserve the crown and a coveted spot in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ [in All Stars 5].”

Additional information, including casting (for both the queens and guest judges) and premiere dates, will be announced at a later time.

