Ryan Murphy's Star-Packed Hollywood Gets Spring Premiere Date at Netflix

Hollywood, here we come.

Ryan Murphy’s limited series about post-World War II Tinseltown will get underway on Friday, May 1, the streaming video service announced Thursday.

The seven-episode series, from Murphy and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), will chronicle the lives of Hollywood hopefuls in the 1940s. Per the official description, “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”

When Hollywood got a green light from the streamer in 2019, Ryan described the series as a “love letter to Tinseltown.”

Hollywood‘s cast includes Darren Criss (American Crime Story), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Patti LuPone (Life Goes On, Pose), Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and Jake Picking (Chasing Life). Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Maude Apatow (Euphoria) and Rob Reiner (All in the Family, New Girl) will guest-star.

Alexis Martin Woodall (9-1-1: Lonestar) and Janet Mock (Pose) will executive-produce alongside Murphy, Brennan and Criss. Murphy, Brennan and Mock will pen the scripts.

In addition to Hollywood, Murphy has several other projects in various stages of development at Netflix. They include Halston, a series starring Ewan McGregor as the legendary fashion designer; Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse; The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

Will you watch Hollywood? Peruse some art for the series below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!