Democratic Debate Live Stream: Michael Bloomberg Makes His Debut

NBC on Wednesday plays host to the ninth Democratic debate, live from the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. It is the second of three primary showdowns scheduled for the month of February, and comes just days ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The two-hour debate will feature six candidates, including first-time qualifier Mike Bloomberg. He will be joined on stage by former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders; and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

Those who did not meet the qualifications for Wednesday’s matchup are U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (who qualified for four of the first five debates, but has not qualified since the Nov. 20 showdown in Atlanta) and hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer (who qualified for the last five debates).

Meanwhile, three more candidates have dropped out of the race since the previous debate on Feb. 7: Colorado senator Michael Bennett, former Michigan governor Deval Patrick, and tech exec Andrew Yang.

The debate will consist of five moderators: NBC Nightly News‘ Lester Holt, Meet the Press‘ Chuck Todd, MSNBC Live‘s Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo‘s Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent‘s Jon Ralston.

The debate begins at 9 pm ET. Watch along via the live stream below (or click here to watch it), then scroll down to discuss in the comments.