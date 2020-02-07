Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Bernie and Mayor Pete in Round 8

RELATED STORIES 'The Conners' Live Episode to Air During, and Include, Primary Election Coverage

'The Conners' Live Episode to Air During, and Include, Primary Election Coverage Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

ABC on Friday plays host to the eighth Democratic debate, live from St. Anslem College in Manchester, New Hampshire. It is the first of three primary showdowns scheduled for the month of February, and comes just days ahead of the state’s Feb. 11 primary.

The three-hour debate will feature seven candidates. Those who qualified will appear on stage in the following order (from left to right):

* Andrew Yang, former tech exec

* Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

* Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

* Joe Biden, former vice president

* Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

* Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

* Tom Steyer, hedge-fund billionaire

Though the number of democrats vying for the nomination has dwindled considerably as of late, there are still four other candidates who did not meet the qualifications for Friday’s matchup:

* Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

* Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district

* Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts

* Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators of the debate. They’ll be joined by Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR, the local New Hampshire affiliate.

Friday’s debate comes on the heels of the (admittedly bungled) Iowa caucuses, where Sanders and Buttigieg are locked in a virtual tie. Meanwhile, Sanders leads in recent polls in New Hampshire, according to the The New York Times.

The debate begins at 8 pm ET. Watch along via the live stream above (or click here to watch it on YouTube), then scroll down to discuss in the comments.