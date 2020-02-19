Democratic Debate No. 9: Who Stood Out From the Revamped Pack?

RELATED STORIES Democratic Debate Live Stream: Michael Bloomberg Makes His Debut

NBC on Wednesday night hosted the ninth Democratic debate, held in Las Vegas. Who had the best showing just days ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses and with the Presidential Primary Election just around the bend on March 3?

The two-hour debate featured six candidates, including first-time qualifier Mike Bloomberg. He was joined on stage by former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders; and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

Those who did not meet the qualifications for Wednesday’s matchup included hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer (who qualified for the last five debates) and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (out of the mix since the Nov. 20 debate). Meanwhile, three other candidates have dropped out of the race since the previous debate on Feb. 7: Colorado senator Michael Bennett, former Michigan governor Deval Patrick, and tech exec Andrew Yang.

Based on what you saw and heard Wednesday night, who is the most electable and would give President Trump the toughest fight in November? Vote below.

The next Democratic presidential debate will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C., and air on CBS and BET.