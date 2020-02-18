White House Correspondents' Dinner Taps Hasan Minhaj, Kenan Thompson for 2020 in Return to Comedy Tradition

RELATED STORIES Netflix Boss Defends Censoring Hasan Minhaj Show After Saudi Protest: 'We're Not in the News Business'

The #nerdprom is reverting to form.

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be hosted and headlined by comedians, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Tuesday, marking a return to the group’s tradition of having comedians lead the annual event.

Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will host the evening, and Patriot Act‘s Hasan Minhaj will be the featured performer. In 2019, in response to Michelle Wolf’s polarizing 2018 WHCD gig, the dinner avoided controversy by choosing historian and Hamilton author Ron Chernow as its keynote speaker.

Minhaj previously hosted in 2017, an evening made notable by Donald Trump’s first absence from the Beltway bash since his inauguration. (He has since declined to attend the 2018 and 2019 dinners, as well.)

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, Chief White House Correspondent for ABC News and president of the WHCA, via statement. “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place on Saturday, April 25. Other hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Seth Meyers, Cedric the Entertainer, Wanda Sykes and Conan O’Brien.

