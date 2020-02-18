On My Block and Elite Get Season 3 Premiere Dates at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Insatiable Cancelled at Netflix

Insatiable Cancelled at Netflix Spinning Out Cancelled at Netflix

As a reminder that not everything on Netflix gets cancelled after one or two seasons, the streaming behemoth has announced Season 3 premiere dates for two of its youth-skewed entries, On My Block and Elite.

On My Block, a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city, will return with eight new half-hour episodes on Wednesday, March 11. “They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge,” reads the synopsis for Season 3, “but the stakes just got even higher.”

As part of On My Block‘s Season 3 pick-up, the stars reportedly negotiated sizeable pay bumps, from $20K per episode to more than $80K.

Elite Season 3, meanwhile, will debut two days later, on (Jason, Jason, Jason, kill, kill, kill…) Friday the 13th. The Spanish-language thriller is set at Las Encinas, the best and most exclusive school in Spain where the elite send their children to study — and where three working class kids were admitted after their academy was destroyed by an earthquake. Watch the premiere date announcement video below, which glimpses some of the new cast: