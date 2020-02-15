The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 16

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in February

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 27 premieres (including Good Girls, Last Week Tonight and Outlander), seven finales (including the series finales of Criminal Minds and Fresh Off the Boat) and so much more. (All times are Eastern.)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 pm American Idol Season 18 premiere (ABC)

8 pm El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie TV premiere (AMC)

8 pm Outlander Season 5 premiere (Starz)

8 pm Washington docuseries premiere/three-night event (History)

8:30 pm Duncanville series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Extreme Makeover: Home Edition revival premiere (HGTV)

9 pm Race For the White House Season 2 premiere (CNN)

9 pm War of the Worlds series premiere (Epix)

9 pm Wrong Man Episode 2/time slot premiere (Starz)

9 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Episode 2/time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Good Girls Season 3 premiere (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Slow Burn docuseries premiere (Epix)

10 pm The Windsors docuseries premiere (CNN)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 7 premiere (HBO)

Monday, Feb. 17

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 finale (NBC; Week 2 of 2)

8 pm Washington Night 2 of 3 (History)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

8 pm Washington docuseries finale/Night 3 of 3 (History)

10 pm Hot Ones: The Game Show series premiere (truTV)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

3 am The Chef Show Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries finale (YouTube)

8 pm Bluebird special (CMT)

8 pm Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala (The CW)

9 pm Criminal Minds series finale (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm Democratic Candidates Debate No. 9 (NBC)

10:30 pm Year of the Rabbit series premiere (IFC)

11:30 pm Blind Date winter premiere (Bravo)

Thursday, Feb. 20

3 am Spectros series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 pm Sacred Lies Season 2 premiere (Facebook Watch)

Friday, Feb. 21

3 am Babies docuseries premiere (Netflix)

3 am Gentefied series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Glitch Techs series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Hunters series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Star Wars: The Clone Wars final season premiere (Disney+)

9 am Harley Quinn Season 1 finale (DC Universe)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat series finale (ABC; two episodes)

11 pm This Week at the Comedy Cellar Season 3 premiere (Comedy Central)

Saturday, Feb. 22

8 am Power Rangers Season 27 premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm 51st NAACP Image Awards (BET)

8 pm Almost Family (series?) finale (Fox; two episodes)

10 pm Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One comedy special (HBO)

