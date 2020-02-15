TVLine Items: Omar Epps Joins Power Prequel, Last O.G. Return Date and More

RELATED STORIES Power Spinoff: 5 Original Series Actors Join Book II: Ghost — Find Out Who

The Power prequel is making a House call: Omar Epps has been cast in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Deadline reports.

While details regarding Epps’ character are being kept under wraps, the actor is said to be playing “a major figure” in the Power universe. As previously reported, this particular offshoot is set in the 1990s, and will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

In addition to Raising Kanan, three others Power spinoffs are in the works: Power Book II: Ghost, starring singer/actress Mary J. Blige; Power Book IV: Influence, starring Rashad Tate as politician Larenz Tate; and Power Book V: Force, starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

Epps, who is best known for his role as House doc Eric Foreman, currently recurs on NBC’s This Is Us.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7, at 10:30/9:30c, on TBS. In its third season, “Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding a new place to live, and new forms of income,” according to the official description. “He lands in gentrified Brooklyn with a host of colorful, hipster neighbors, where he begins to give ‘hood legend’ walking tours of the city that is forever changing around him.” Mike Tyson, Katt Williams (Atlanta), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) and John Amos (Good Times) guest-star.

* Jude Law (The New Pope) is in talks to executive-produce and star in The Auteur, a Showtime limited series from Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Variety reports. The series is described as a Hollywood satire told from the perspective of Law’s eccentric “auteur.”

* HBO has released a trailer for Run, a new rom-com thriller from Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, premiering Sunday, April 12, at 10:30 pm. The series stars Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) and Domhnall Gleeson (Catastrophe) as former college flames who reunite to uphold a pact.

