In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to mark a new series low. Bookending the medical drama, Station 19 (6 mil/0.9) was steady, while Million Little Things (3.7 mil/0.6) hit and tied series lows.

Elsewhere on Thursday….

THE CW | Katy Keene (557K/0.1) ticked down in Week 2, while Legacies (6223K/0.2) held steady.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped to revival lows, Outmatched (2.2 mil/0.5) posted its lowest numbers thus far, and Deputy (3.4 mil/0.5) was down a tenth.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.8 mil/1.0) and Week 2 of Tommy (4.4 mil/0.4) were steady, while The Unicorn (6 mil/0.8), Mom (6.3 mil/0.8) and Carol’s Second Act (4.9 mil/0.6) all ticked up.

NBC | Newly renewed Superstore (2.3 mil/0.6) and Will & Grace (2 mil/0.4) each drew their smallest audiences ever while matching all-time demo lows. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.5) and Indebted (1.5 mil/0.3) each dipped in the demo, while SVU (3.3 mil/0.7) ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

