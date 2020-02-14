The Good Doctor Sneak Peek: Shaun Is Determined to Give a Young Boy a Voice

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' Episode 14 Recap: Shaun's (Sort of) Secret Lunch Sparks Carly's Jealousy

'The Good Doctor' Episode 14 Recap: Shaun's (Sort of) Secret Lunch Sparks Carly's Jealousy 'The Good Doctor' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

When his patient is unable to raise his voice, Shaun speaks out on his behalf, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Good Doctor.

In Monday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), titled “Unsaid,” Drs. Lim, Reznick and Murphy treat a young boy named Cory Beltran (relative newcomer Zade Garcia) who was born without a fully formed trachea. As a result, the boy is unable to speak. He is a good candidate for an experimental procedure that would give him a voice, but his parents are hesitant to let the chief of surgery and her two residents proceed.

“You’re making a big mistake,” Shaun exclaims. “He’ll always be limited. It’ll be difficult to make friends, to interact with strangers…” That’s when Lim steps in and tells Shaun to respect Cory’s parents’ decision. He doesn’t have to agree with it, he just has to accept it.

In addition to the Case of the Week, the official episode description teases more drama ahead for Shaun and Carly: “Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea,” it reads. Suffice it to say, last week’s end-of-episode discussion about Shaun’s former roommate probably isn’t over.

Monday’s installment marks The Good Doctor‘s fourth-to-last episode of Season 3. It has already been renewed for Season 4.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions.