The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 4

The Good Doctor‘s vitals remain strong: ABC has renewed the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Currently airing Mondays at 10/9c, The Good Doctor stars Highmore as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Season 3 has followed the medical marvel as he navigates his third year of residency, as well as his first romantic relationship with Dr. Carly Lever (played by Fringe vet Jasika Nicole).

Rounding out the cast are Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Nicholas Gonzalez (as Neil Melendez), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park) and Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo). 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Thus far this season, The Good Doctor is averaging just north of a 0.8 demo rating and 5.7 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), making it ABC’s No. 3-rated drama in both measures (behind Grey’s Anatomy and the recently returned Station 19). With Live+7 DVR playback, those tallies swell to 1.8 and nearly 11 million.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment prez Karey Burke said in a statement. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, “We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now.”

TVLine’s always-handy Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Good Doctor‘s Season 4 pickup. Are you looking forward to another season?