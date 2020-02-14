Insatiable Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Reveals Hopper's Return -- Watch

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Reveals Hopper's Return -- Watch Lucifer Twist: Netflix Wants to Keep the Show Going Beyond 'Final' Season 5

Netflix has apparently had enough of Insatiable, cancelling the Debby Ryan-led comedy after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Insatiable, which dropped its second — and now final — season in October 2019, starred Ryan as Patty Bladell, a newly thin high school student who seeks revenge on her former bullies by becoming a pageant queen.

The dark comedy also starred Dallas Roberts (The Good Wife) as Bob Armstrong Jr., Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) as Bob Barnard, Sarah Colonna (Shameless) as Angie Bladell, Erinn Westbrook (Awkward) as Magnolia Barnard, Kimmy Shields (Big Little Lies) as Nonnie Thompson, Michael Provost (All Rise) as Brick Armstrong, Irene Choi (Community) as Dixie Sinclair, Arden Myrin (Mad TV) as Regina Sinclair and Alyssa Milano (Charmed) as Coralee Huggins-Armstrong.

Despite Insatiable‘s buzzy first season — fueled largely by an online backlash against the show for appearing fatphobic — its second batch of episodes came and went with nary a peep. So it wasn’t a huge surprise when Milano shared the news of the show’s cancellation with her 3.6 million Twitter followers earlier this month:

We will not be coming back, sadly. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 4, 2020

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Insatiable‘s cancellation. Are you disappointed by the show’s abrupt ending? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.