Krysten Ritter to Lead Dark Comedy From Don't Trust the B— Creator

RELATED STORIES Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Shoots Down a Potential Revival: 'I Feel Good About Closing the Door' After Season 3

Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Shoots Down a Potential Revival: 'I Feel Good About Closing the Door' After Season 3 Casting Shake-Ups Ahead? 10 Characters We're Kinda Worried About!

Jessica Jones might not look too fondly upon Krysten Ritter‘s next TV role: The actress will lead an untitled dark comedy series in which she’ll play a serial killer, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — which will reunite Ritter with Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 creator Nahnatchka Khan — is based on William Schlichter’s 2018 novel SKA: Serial Killers Anonymous, which follows seven murderers who form their own support group.

A network is not currently attached to the series, though Deadline reports that Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max are among the streamers that have entered a bidding war for the project. Ritter will executive-produce with Khan, who is also co-writing the series with Angela LaManna (The Punisher).

Ritter is coming off her three-season run as the titular private investigator in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which wrapped up at Netflix in June 2019. At the time, Ritter said she had no plans to revisit the character, who also appeared in the Defenders miniseries.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter admitted, following speculation that Jessica Jones could one day be revived at the Disney+ streaming service. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

Ritter’s TV credits also include Breaking Bad and Gilmore Girls. Does her next project pique your interest?