Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Shoots Down a Potential Revival: 'I Feel Good About Closing the Door' After Season 3

The moment Netflix cancelled Marvel’s Jessica Jones, its fans asked the obvious question: Could the show eventually be revived elsewhere?

But now that the Marvel drama’s third and final season has dropped, star Krysten Ritter said she feels ready to put the cynical private investigator behind her.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter admits to TVLine. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

Netflix began to ax its Marvel series in October 2018, beginning with the critically panned Iron Fist. That was followed one week later by Luke Cage, then Daredevil, until the streamer’s partnership with Marvel TV officially ended in February via Jessica Jones and The Punisher‘s cancellations. (Read our recap of Jessica Jones‘ series finale here.)

Though fans have speculated that Jessica and friends might resurface on the Disney+ streaming service, which launches in November, Variety previously reported that the deal for the original four Marvel shows included a clause that keeps the characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after cancellation. (As a spinoff of Daredevil, The Punisher is not a part of that arrangement.)

But even if the show were to return down the road, it may not have the same creative team involved. When asked if she’d be interested in revisiting Jessica Jones someday, series creator Melissa Rosenberg echoed Ritter’s sentiment of finality.

“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter,” Rosenberg shares. “I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories.” (With reporting by Scott Huver)