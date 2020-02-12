Jeremy Roenick Out at NBC Sports Following Suspension: 'I'm Very Disappointed and Angry'

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Super Bowl 54 Improves on Last Year's 10-Year Low, Hannity and The Masked Singer Hit High Notes

Hockey commentator Jeremy Roenick’s time in the penalty box isn’t over: The former NHL star won’t return to NBC Sports after being suspended indefinitely for sexually suggestive remarks he made about his colleagues. A network spokesman confirmed Roenick’s dismissal to the Associated Press, adding that NBC Sports would have no further comment.

Roenick lashed out at the decision in a video posted to Twitter. “I’m very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC,” he said before thanking fans for their support and vowing to be back on the air soon “better and more motivated” to share his love of the game.

A nine-time NHL All Star who retired in 2009, Roenick joined the NBC Sports team as a commentator and studio analyst the following year. Roenick was suspended last December for comments he made on a podcast about his NBC colleagues Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp. Roenick recalled a trip to Portugal that he and his wife Tracey took with Tappen and implied he wanted to have a threesome with her. He also called Sharp “so beautiful” and added that “I wouldn’t say no right away” if Sharp invited him to bed.

Tappen responded with a statement: “While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues. I do not condone his comments.”