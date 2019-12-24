NBC Sports Suspends Commentator Jeremy Roenick for Inappropriate Sexual Comments About Colleagues

RELATED STORIES January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

NBC Sports has suspended hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick indefinitely, following sexually suggestive comments he made about two of his colleagues.

During a recent appearance on the hockey-centric podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, Roenick made remarks about Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp, both of whom also cover the NHL for NBC. While discussing a vacation to Portugal that he took with wife Tracy and Tappen (who are close friends), Roenick implied that he wanted to have a threesome with them, particularly after another hotel guest asked if he was traveling with both women.

“I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us…,” Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick later added that Tappen is “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

During the podcast interview, Roenick also commented on Sharp’s appearance, calling the retired NHL player “so beautiful” and remarking that “I wouldn’t say no right away” if Sharp invited him to bed.

“Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told Sports Business Journal. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Roenick played in the NHL for 18 seasons, during which he was a teammate on the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He now contributes to NBC’s hockey coverage on NHL Live and NHL Overtime, as well as pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports.